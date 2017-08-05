CAPS’ Pfumbidzai boost

Chipo Sabeta Senior Reporter

CAPS United leftback Ronald Pfumbidzai is expected to return to the starting line-up tomorrow against ZPC Kariba as he awaits the finalisation of his impending move to South African club Bloemfontein Celtic. The fullback is said to have impressed new Celtic coach Veselin Jelusic after a week-long assessment, but the ABSA Premiership side are yet to formalise their offer.

Pfumbidzai played in a friendly match and took part in the Prince Mangosuthu Legacy Cup in honour of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi that saw Siwelele winning the tourney.

And according to Andrew Rusike, who represents the player, Siwelele coach Jelusic was unwilling to release Pfumbidzai, but the fullback had to return until a formal bid was made.

Pfumbidzai’s contract with CAPS United runs until December 2018.

“All I know is that the new coach didn’t want Pfumbidzai to return to Zimbabwe. He wanted him to stay with the team for pre-season training as the administrators sort out his papers.

“However, it’s a procedure and we will wait for official communication,” he said.

While Pfumbidzai’s departure could be a blow for CAPS United, chief executive Cuthbert Chitima said they cannot stand in the way of a player who wishes to pursue greener pastures.

“As a club, we don’t stand in anyone’s way. Of course, no coach would want to release such a talented player like Pfumbidzai. However, it could be his only chance for greener pastures.

“We cannot stand in his way as we wait for Celtic to come to us first.”

Celtic nearly got relegated last season, finishing 12th on the ABSA final log standings and they have been one of the busiest clubs during this transfer window.

They signed five players so far — Victor Letsoalo and Sipho Jembula from Baroka FC and Polokwane City, while Given Mashikinya, Lucky Baloyi and Ndumiso Mabena are already training with the team.

They appear to have been charmed by Pfumbidzai, who stood out with his superb performances, consisting 19 assists in 25 games he played for the Green Machine.

He also netted three goals in the CAF Champions League.

Celtic chief executive Chabeli Motsami said they haven’t closed the door on new signings.

“We are not yet finished recruiting players. All areas of concern must be dealt with plentifully.

“Signing players is a process, identify suitable individuals who will fit into our system, play with dynamism and sharing the same vision as the team.

“Giving the technical team our utmost support is our main priority.”

Pfumbidzai, who can also play as a left winger, will be available for selection when the Green Machine host ZPC Kariba at the National Sports Stadium tomorrow.

Makepekepe lost 2-1 at Nyamhunga in the first leg, courtesy of goals from Francisco Zekumbawire and Never Tigere, while Abbas Amidu reduced the arrears.

ZPC Kariba coach Sunday Chidzambwa said Makepekepe, who have been struggling for results of late, should expect a tough battle.

“We expect explosive matches whenever we play CAPS United and this one is not different.

“It’s unfortunate we will be missing Zekumbawire and Charles Rukwanhi through injuries, but the team is prepared.

“All the players are looking forward to the match. We haven’t been playing well away from home, so we are trying to improve on that,” said Chidzambwa.