CAPS crash at home, again

Takudzwa Chitsiga Sports Reporter

CAPS United . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (1)1

How Mine . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (1)3

CAPS United’s return to the Castle Lager Premiership was a horror show, as bad as their last dance in the top-flight league, as the champions crashed at the National Sports Stadium last night.

The champions, who lost 0-2 to Yadah Stars in their last home assignment, slumped to another defeat yesterday as How Mine became the first club to defeat the Green Machine in a league match at their fortress in Lloyd Chitembwe’s current spell as coach.

Zambian coach Kelvin Kaindu found that winning touch for his men to end CAPS United’s lengthy unbeaten league run at home, in their fortress, which had stretched to 22 games dating back to September 2015.

And, when one takes into account the two home matches that CAPS United used Rufaro as their home ground last year, and the two matches under Mark Mathe before Chitembwe’s arrival, the champions hadn’t lost at home in 26 league games stretching two years.

Their last defeat had come in a 0-1 loss to How Mine on July 26, 2015.

This was CAPS United’s third loss in a league match this season and after just 10 games, they have lost as many matches as they lost all season (three), on their way to becoming champions.

Kuda Musharu, Thembani Masuku and Pasca Manhanga were on target for the visitors last night while Tafadzwa Rusike scored Makepekepe’s consolation goal.

After conceding four goals in their last Champions League encounter, surely, there is something wrong with the CAPS United defence.

But it will be unfair not to give credit to How Mine who played with great spirit and were deserved winners as their better stamina in the second half swept them to a great victory.

Teams

CAPS United: P. Chigumba, H. Zvirekwi, R. Pfumbidzai, C. Mudzambwa, J. Jangano (K. Nyamupfukudza 70th min), D. Chafa, M. Muchenje (C. Kamhapa 58th min), P. Bamusi, R. Chitiyo, A. Amidu, T. Rusike (D. Chungwa 70th min).

How Mine: M. Diya (F. Sibanda 46th min), P. Tonha, M. Ncube, K. Chideu, F. Mukarati, M. Sakala, T. Bnda, K. Musharu, T. Masuku, T. January.