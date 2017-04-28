CAPS appoint Dauda skipper

Grace Chingoma Senior Sports Reporter

DENNIS DAUDA is the new CAPS United skipper and replaces Moses Muchenje who was stripped of the club’s leadership after being dragged to court for driving without a licence. The Green Machine, who are trying to build a model professional club, felt Muchenje’s actions were unacceptable given he was the leader of the club. Muchenje was involved in an accident while driving without a licence and the matter is now pending before the courts.

Makepekepe feel the publicity this case generated has impacted negatively on their good name and it was important they take action.

“Dauda is the new club captain and there has already been changes in the way players are behaving because he is a no-nonsense man who is also very professional and dreams of playing his football outside the country one day,’’ sources at the club said.

“Moses was dumped because of his court case because the club felt that, as the captain, he did not lead by example and someone had to take over as captain.

“Remember CAPS United are courting corporate partners and the captain is a very important member of the club and he should behave accordingly.’’

The Green Machine are set to welcome a Nigerian forward and two Ghanaian players into their fold to boost the team ahead of its CAF Champions League Group B matches.

“In the coming week or so, you will see three powerful West Africans coming to Zimbabwe to join CAPS United — a Nigerian striker, a Ghanaian attacking midfielder and a central midfielder.

“It’s all part of the club’s plans to strengthen the team ahead of the Group B matches in the Champions League.’’

Meanwhile, CAPS United legend Alois Bunjira has described his team’s Champions League group draw as cruel, both on the pitch and in the pocket, for the Green Machine who will face three North African teams.

The Green Machine have been drawn in Group B against Egyptian giants Zamalek, Al Ahli Tripoli (Libya) and Algerian giants USM Alger.

“It is a very tough draw. Not just on the pitch, but off the field too in terms of travelling the breadth of the continent to North Africa, it is really financially draining for the club.

“Then the climate changes, our weather compared to that of the Arab world, it is totally different.

“Then there is also the issue of referees. They will definitely come from that region so you can imagine the match officials being from Tunisia and the like.

“Everything is against CAPS United, but at the end of the day, the games have to be played. I feel in Group A, CAPS United would have fared better.

“The draw was not kind to us,’’ said Bunjira.

However, Bunjira said there was still a ray of hope.

“At the end of the day, they can be beaten. Sundowns proved that it is possible. But Sundowns are at the same level with teams like Zamalek in terms of professionalism and resources whereas, for us, we are far behind and don’t have such kind of resources.

“But we can just utilise the little that we have and see how it goes.

“With two teams poised to progress from the groups, it can be a smash-and-grab. The beauty of it is that we have three top teams so they can cancel each other out in terms of points and it can be a blessing in disguise for us.

“We need to win our home games then we will be good,” he said.

He said CAPS needed to strengthen their strikeforce.

Veteran forward Leonard Tsipa, who missed the preliminary rounds, has already been added to the squad together with James Nguluve who is on loan from South African side Maritzburg United.