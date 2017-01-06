Camouflage lands seven in trouble

Crime Reporter—

Seven people have been arrested in Kadoma after they were found wearing camouflage or regalia resembling military uniforms as the crackdown targeting civilians not taking heed of authorities’ call continues.

In a statement, chief police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba, said the seven were arrested on New Year’s eve.

“We confirm the arrest of seven people in Kadoma for wearing army apparel. The seven male adults were arrested on December 31, 2016 at Odyssey Night Club where they were drinking beer.

“The Zimbabwe National Army and the Zimbabwe Republic Police have been issuing warnings to members of the public that it is an offence to put on the camouflage attire and people must take heed,” she said.

Last month, the Zimbabwe National Army warned Zimbabweans against wearing camouflage or regalia resembling military uniforms as it was illegal in terms of the Defence Act.

The Zimbabwe National Army, through its director of army public relations, Lieutenant-Colonel Alphios Makotore, said it noted with concern a proliferation in the sale and wearing of military regalia by members of the public.

Harare was dominated in military wear during the Christmas holiday with Zimbabweans of all age groups dressed in combat fatigues.

According to ZNA there has also been an increase in the number of armed robberies by criminals wearing clothes resembling military uniforms or replicas of camouflage.

There were also cases of individuals who were bent on tarnishing the image of the ZNA.

Traders and members of the public were warned that it was unlawful to sell and wear any military regalia or replica whether from Zimbabwe or any other country.

An army uniform by definition means any article or articles of apparel which include a badge, button, braid, or insignia worn in association with any particular item or items of clothing and a tie.

Performing artistes were also warned against abusing military uniforms.

The artistes should seek authority from army headquarters to do so.