Call for joint, Zim-Moza commemorations

By Nyore Madzianike recently in Mozambique

CHIEF Elias Jino Pauro of Mozambique has urged the governments of Zimbabwe and Mozambique to set aside a special day to jointly remember thousands of refugees and liberation war fighters lying in mass graves in Mozambique.

Speaking as he welcomed a Zimbabwean delegation led by Minister of State for Manicaland Provincial Affairs Cde Mandi Chimene who visited Nyadzonia shrine as part of Heroes Day commemorations over the weekend, Chief Pauro said the mass graves also hold Mozambicans who fell to Rhodesian fire.

His counterpart, Chief Nhatarara urged the Zimbabwe Government to involve his country’s traditional leadership whenever delegations visit mass graves in his country.

On August 9 1976, the Rhodesian counter-insurgency unit, the Selous Scouts, raided Nyadzonia Camp in Mozambique and massacred between 1 000 to 2 000 unarmed refugees.

“People who are lying here fought for our independence. Zimbabwe and Mozambique should continue respecting each other and sustain the good relationship that we have. I think the Government of Zimbabwe and that of Mozambique should set aside a date when we come together to celebrate in honour of these fighters. Their courage and all their pain should be remembered and honoured.

“When you come here, you should involve us. We also need to be part of these visits. I am the Chief here. I am the one who sees that everything is well when you are not around. These shrines are in my area and I would be

happy too to see other chiefs from Zimbabwe visiting my area,” said Mr Pauro.

Chief Nhatarara, in whose jurisdiction the Nyadzonia shrine lies, also urged the responsible authorities in charge of the Nyadzonia shrine to continuously check on the mass graves.

“It is sad that we only see you here during this time of the year. There is need to put in place measures that preserve these shrines. They are important in our history. It is not only Zimbabweans lying here, our brothers and sisters are there as well,” he said.

Minister Chimene thanked Mr Pauro for welcoming her and the delegation saying their efforts in taking care of the shrines in his area were being appreciated.

“We thank you for taking care of our shrines. We are happy that you are here with us, as we honour our fallen heroes,” she said.