Cabinet sits tomorrow

July 4, 2017 Local News, Top Stories
Dr Sibanda

Dr Sibanda

Herald Reporter
Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda is advising ministers that Cabinet sits tomorrow instead of Thursday.

In a statement yesterday, Principal Director in the Ministry of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Mr Regis Chikowore said: “The Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr MJM Sibanda wishes to advise Cabinet Ministers that the next Cabinet sitting will be on Wednesday, 5th July, 2017 at the usual venue and time and not on Thursday, 6th July as earlier advised.”

Traditionally, Cabinet sits on Tuesdays.

President Mugabe, who chairs Cabinet, is away in Ethiopia attending the 29th African Union Heads of State and Government Summit.
  • Moe_Scyslack2

    Useless cabinet. What difference does it make whether they sit or are hanging with their small houses? No difference.

    • Cde Mzvinavhu(Prof)

      You are still possessed by I an Smith`s spirit you silly political medium for ex Rhodesians who lament against our legitimate land reform. ? Poor soul being mentally worn out by neo colonial forces. Huya ndikupe four bags dze soya bean yandakarima pamwe demon riri mauri ringa pore for just two days. For how long will you continue to be homwe yemudzimu wa Ian Smith in our free Zimbabwe. Yes our government Cabinet will continue sitting while ZANU PF remains the governing party as per people`s voting mandate. Imi dogs sungata muchingo humana humana nonsense chete!Pasi nemasanctions amunosapota ne MDC yenyu.Hamufe makatonga Zimbabwe which “we died for“,just to use Cde Chinos linguistic style!

      • Moe_Scyslack2

        You remove all objectivity and impartiality when a Herald planted troll spews nonsense instead of planting maize. At least my opinions aren’t coerced and I don’t belong to any party. Even if I did, since when is it illegal to belong to MDC or ZAPU? You write useless nhoroondo instead of addressing real issues that can take Zim out of the abyss. You’re pathetic really

        • Cde Mzvinavhu(Prof)

          What was objective and impartial in your attacking a constitutional Cabinet meeting and wrongly insinuating the moral caliber of our cabinet ministers, as if they are as lecherous as your Tsvangirai, who went into Guinness record with girlfriends,please Mr Smith spirit medium? Its your constitutional right to belong to your stooge political party, as it my right to belong to ZANU PF. It becomes my right to attack you too when you attack our ZANU PF leaders foolishly. You stand on you head , unfortunately. About our economic nadir,which you insinuate, why should I continue to educate you about the effects of sanctions when you are incorrigible, to say the least. Your ignorance as an MDC stooge who support sanctions is what I abhor! No apology for attacking your party`s political ideology. By the way real PF ZAPU joined under the Unity Accord with PF ZANU ,to make ZANU PF. Your reference to the splinter ZAPU is offside and misguided. Even Tawengwa(Dabengwa) who claim to lead it knows the political truth based on the legacy left to us by Father Zimbabwe ,whose life we commemorated recently. Its you who is pathetic because you cant see beyond your nose,politically.

          • Gary WekuZviyambe

            Sanctions only stop us from building better roads, hospitals and paying civil servants? The same sanctions have not prevented our president from going to Singapore every month, nor stopped us from donating $1m to the AU, nor buying new planes when our hospitals have no drugs. The sanctions have not prevented government from buying new expensive cars for ministers and ZANU-PF?

          • Dollar boy

            You an imbecile of the worst kind. I feel sorry for your children who have you as a father. Yes its a useless cabinet judging by the pathetic results they continue to produce year in year out. Are sanctions responsible for the corruption and reckless spending by government? Inga wani your own Reserve bank governed admitted that financial discipline was responsible for cash shortages and the biggest culprit is the ZANU government. Didn’t the vice President also point out that the country should not always cry sanctions and move forward? What happened to your “sanctions busting” strategies as outlined in zimasset? Is it an admission of obvious failure? How did government buy top pf the range vehicles for ministers, range rovers tonbe exact, which ironically is a British brand. The so called authors of sanctions? Tipeiwo ma serious vana Mzvinavhu

    • Cde Hondo

      Kkkkkkk, no story apa because since the turn of the millennium they have been seated so what’s new. Uyu Muzvinavhu na smith wake vave kutotifinha ,same thing every time when he is given facts on the ground he blames the departed why, asi haabvarure machira here mukuru uyu.