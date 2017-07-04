Herald Reporter

Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda is advising ministers that Cabinet sits tomorrow instead of Thursday.

In a statement yesterday, Principal Director in the Ministry of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Mr Regis Chikowore said: “The Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr MJM Sibanda wishes to advise Cabinet Ministers that the next Cabinet sitting will be on Wednesday, 5th July, 2017 at the usual venue and time and not on Thursday, 6th July as earlier advised.”

Traditionally, Cabinet sits on Tuesdays.

President Mugabe, who chairs Cabinet, is away in Ethiopia attending the 29th African Union Heads of State and Government Summit.