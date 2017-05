Herald Reporter

Cabinet will sit tomorrow, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda has said.

In a statement, Ministry of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Principal Director Mr Regis Chikowore said: “The Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr MJM Sibanda, wishes to advise all members of Cabinet that the next Cabinet sitting will be on Tuesday May 30, 2017 at the usual time and venue.”