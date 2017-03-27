Burkinabe team denied visas

LONDON. — Nigeria’s international friendly soccer match with Burkina Faso today in London has been called off after several Burkina Faso players failed to gain visas to enter the UK. According to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) “seven players in the Burkinabe contingent failed to secure entry visas into the United Kingdom”.

The match was scheduled as part of Nigeria’s build-up for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa in June and the World Cup qualifier against Cameroon later in the year.

“The match in question is called off due to no fault of either the organisers or the Nigeria Football Federation. We will announce further plans for the Super Eagles’ preparation for these two important qualifying campaigns in due course,” top NFF official Chris Green said. — BBC Sport.