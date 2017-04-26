Burglars break into Chivayo’s house

June 28, 2016 Crime & Courts, Top Stories

Tendai Rupapa Senior Court Reporter
Businessman Wicknell Chivayo lost various clothing items and 30 pairs of shoes worth thousands of dollars to thieves who broke into his house in Ballantyne Park, Harare.

One of the suspects, Ignatius Magaya (40) of Mufakose, has since been arrested in connection with the matter.

Magaya is also facing 10 more counts of unlawful entry after he broke into houses of other people and stole various electrical gadgets and goods worth over $60 000 in April this year.

Some of the stolen property was recovered at Magaya’s farm in Kutama and when he was arrested, he was wearing Chivayo’s pair of shoes.

Magaya yesterday appeared before Mr Vakayi Chikwekwe facing 11 counts of unlawful entry. The prosecutor Mr Peter Kachirika, opposed bail and Mr Chikwekwe remanded him in custody to tomorrow for bail application. Magaya is being represented by Mr Lucky Mauwa of Mauwa and Associates. It is the State’s case that the offences were committed between October 2015 and June this year.

Magaya of Block 22, Mufakose, Harare reportedly scaled over precast walls of the complainants before using an iron bar to gain entry into the houses. On April 10 Magaya allegedly gained entry into Chivayo’s premises at around 2am and forced open the dining room door.

He then got into the house and stole clothes and several pairs of shoes.

It is alleged that on September 30, last year, Magaya smashed the garage window to gain entry into Michael Cain’s garage where he stole 20 litres of diesel, battery charger, chain saw and grass cutter.

On October 21 Magaya reportedly stole an Ipad, laptop, shoes and clothes from Musa Gumede in Greendale.

Using the same method, Magaya, the court heard, stole various household items from other complainants. Detectives received information that led to his arrest.

Nine plasma television sets and 30 pairs of shoes were among the recovered items.
  • yowe

    Ungasabiirwa sei uchigara uchiita zvemavideo zvakapusa kudaro

  • Chief Legal Adviser

    A very rich young man throwing money around but has poor security at his home.Cant afford even a security guard? Is this story true,Mr Editor?

  • Muntu

    Wicknell with all that money should invest in his security…A high wall, electric fence, motion sensors, outdoor lighting, alarms, CCTV and even dogs. Now thugs are walking around wearing US$10 000 Louis Vuitton stuff bought at the expense of Zesa monies on their farms in Kutama…kkk…zvakaoma.

  • Jasper

    The report sounds like this happened yesterday.. When did this happen?

  • Greatness

    kkk kasi zvachivhayo chete ndizvo zvakosha here kty muise zita rake paheadline zvakoshei **wazvo ndewei

  • Cde Mzvinavhu(Prof)

    Are qualified personnel not stealing daily in government and private sector offices, when given jobs? Don`t allow your shallow brain to make you vomit your foolish hatred for our legitimate land reform. Also be reminded that Christians know that you betrayed Jesus Christ. Did Jesus expect you to turn that evil? Therefore,please, don`t blame our government for any individual bad farmers.

    • Judas Iscariot

      Define qualified personal? The majority of the corrupt people in our gov’t are not qualified,they use honorary doctorate degrees like yours? Every Jack and Jill in your party is either a doctor or professor yet your level of reasoning is prehistoric. Do you remember dr Gono of the bearer cheques? The one who specialised in slashing zeros, and you all went along with it?You are still praising the land reform that resulted in 5 year olds being given farms? Thank God your leaders are beginning to admit people who didn’t deserve farms like these thugs got them.
      Are these qualified personal using farms to stash their loot too? You’re beginning to sound senile Mzvinavhu. I guess age is catching up with you.

      • Cde Mzvinavhu(Prof)

        Most jobs in this world don`t require degrees,let alone PHD or being Professor. PHDs or Professors are for academic jobs such as lecturing or research at Universities,not the majority of jobs in government or private sector. Professional qualifications or relevant diplomas can do. So the presence of high sounding papers qualification is not my issue. While you continue to decry our land reform ,our trajectory now is to understand and sort out any weaknesses ,without sharing your foolish nostalgia for Rhodesian farmers. I never worked nor am now a government worker , so would not share the implementation of government policies. While I share some of your criticism of government ,but I would strongly differ with your stooge approach of wanting to be on apron string of BOERS in fear of making mistakes and learn our lessons from experience. On lighter note,you still stand a sinner for betraying Jesus Christ. Repent now from sellout politics and join ZANU PF!

  • Emru Kunanti

    Mmmm ane shavi regudo chete munhu uyu..

  • lloyd mawela

    shuwa nemari dzatinonzwa kuti he is donating and the corruption deals dzatinoverenga, he is failing to pay just even one security guard or put an alarm mumba make, ummm itai mushe imi

  • gerro

    Washaya wo iwe