Bulawayo nightlife comes to Harare

Arts Correspondent

Merrymakers who enjoy Bulawayo nightlife will have something to smile about on Saturday when Bulawayo’s Club 263 moves to Harare for one night.

The arrangement will see management at City Sports Bar in the capital suspending everything to give way to staff and DJs from Club 263 to take over the club for the whole night.

The event will act as an introductory night for the opening of Harare’s own Club 263 set for next month. Harare’s Club 263 will be along Mbuya Nehanda Street and constructors are putting final touches to the nightspot.

City Sports Bar manager Mathias Bangure said their place will temporarily resemble Club 263 as it currently appears in Bulawayo.

“The guys from Bulawayo are already doing the set up. They began today (yesterday) and they want to make the place feel like a Bulawayo club as much as possible. We will surrender everything to them on Saturday and let them run the show,” said Bangure.

“There are many people here that are from Bulawayo and know how it feels to be in Club 263. These guys are trying to bring that same concept here and on Saturday the place will be totally different.

“It is not a concept based on tribal lines, but we just want to make people feel the other side of nightlife. Even those that have not been to Bulawayo will have an experience of how it is to be in a Bulawayo club.”

Bangure said the language of the night would be mainly Ndebele since all waiters, waitresses, doormen, and DJs will be coming from Club 263.

Popular Bulawayo socialite and comedian Babongile Sikhonjwa will lead a team of party-lovers from the City of Kings and Queens that is coming to grace the event.

Sandra Ndebele and other Bulawayo artistes that are based in Harare are expected to be part of the programme.

Sandra said she is happy to be involved in the event.

“I heard Club 263 will open in Harare soon and they are trying to bring the Bulawayo concept here. It is a good move because some people that visit Harare from Bulawayo struggle to find places where they can get entertainment that is similar to nightlife they are used to,” she said.

“I will gladly attend Saturday’s event because it will be one night to feel the vibe. It would be interesting to see how these guys are planning for their Harare Club 263.”

Club 263 opened in Bulawayo last year and it has become one of the popular nightlife joints in the country’s second largest city.

Its movement to Harare will be a good achievement in showbiz since many artists from Bulawayo have set their bases in the capital.

The set-up that would be in City Sports Bar on Saturday resembles the look of the Harare branch of Club 263 that will open next month.