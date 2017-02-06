Buhari seeks parly medical leave extension

Abuja. — President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday asked parliament to extend his medical leave, his office said in a statement, deepening suspicions amongst many Nigerians that his health was worse than officials are publicly admitting.

The statement did not say how much extra time off Buhari was seeking. He had been due to return to work today after taking more than two weeks leave for medical checks in Britain.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the National Assembly today, February 5, 2017, informing of his desire to extend his leave in order to complete and receive the results of a series of tests recommended by his doctors,” Sunday’s statement said.

Buhari’s extended leave could hurt already-shaky confidence in his administration amid criticism that the government is gripped by inertia.

Some Nigerians took to social media demanding more details on the president’s health.

“If Buhari isn’t healthy enough to be president, he should resign and go and rest with his family,” said Twitter user @Flappizy.

As rumours swirled last month that Buhari was gravely ill, his office urged Nigerians to disregard what it said were false and subversive messages.

Buhari’s health issues come as investors push the government to allow the currency to float freely, saying it its being kept artificially strong by policymakers. The economy is performing its worst in 25 years.

Meanwhile, in the northeast, a humanitarian crisis threatens millions, ridden by conflict with Islamic insurgents Boko Haram.

Buhari also spent nearly two weeks in London last June for treatment for an ear infection, stoking concerns for his health now.

Buhari’s predecessor, Goodluck Jonathan, was sworn in after the death in 2010 of President Umaru Yar’Adua. His illness created a power vacuum that was only filled by Jonathan, his vice president, after three months of political infighting. — Reuters.