Bring errant cadres to disciplinary fora

Lloyd Gumbo Senior Reporter

Zanu-PF provincial structures and organs must now look into grievances raised by cadres who demonstrated in various provinces against fellow party officials, instead of resorting to further demonstrations, President Mugabe has said.

The Zanu-PF First Secretary and President said demonstrations were destructive and exposed the party to the opposition and countries seeking to see it disintegrate.

President Mugabe, however, said if any party officials were disobedient, they should be brought before the disciplinary committee.

He made the remarks while addressing the 105th Ordinary Meeting of the Zanu-PF Central Committee at the revolutionary party’s headquarters in Harare yesterday.

The meeting came hard on the heels of demonstrations against Zanu-PF national political commissar Cde Saviour Kasukuwere and Mashonaland Central provincial chairperson, Cde Dickson Mafios, by party members last week.

The pair is accused of seeking to topple President Mugabe through capturing party structures.

There were also demonstrations against former Deputy Secretary for Women’s Affairs Cde Eunice Sandi Moyo and former secretary of Finance in the wing Cde Sarah Mahoka, for undermining First Lady Amai Grace Mugabe.

Said President Mugabe: “To all those who have been expressing displeasures through demonstrations in various provinces, we say fine, you have made your points, and your voices have been heard.

“But, please, the party has structures and organs designed to handle such matters in a dignified way. We must now give those organs time to look into the grievances that have been expressed and allow due process to be followed.”

President Mugabe said grievances or contradictions in the party were inevitable, but must be dealt with through properly laid down Zanu-PF procedures.

He said opposition parties and their Western sponsors were celebrating at the demonstrations in the revolutionary party, hoping that it would lead to its disintegration.

“So, why should we give them that chance to smile, to laugh and to wish us death?” said President Mugabe. “Zvinotibatsirei? Tichiti tiri vemhuri imwe chete? Kuenda kuma streets kunozvituka?

“Kana tichituka vatinenge tichiti ava vatungamiri vedu varikukanganisa, vana (Morgan) Tsvangirai voti hezvoka, tererai munzwe. Varikukanganisa vari vemusangano unegwara ratakatara kuti ani nani mumusangano akanganisa, munogara pasi nechikwata ichocho chaari.

“Kana ari nhengo yebranch, mogara pasi. Kwete kubuda muchizhambatata kuti aah chairman wedu ndozvaarikuita izvi, garai pasi kana muchisungana, mosungana, chisungo choenda kumusoro.

“Kana ari we district, vedistrict havana mvumo yekukoka ma branch kuti huyai munzwe, huyai mubatane nesu, hatichada chairman wedu. Aiwa, ngavagare pasi votsanangura mutemo, macharges amunenge muchiita, nyaya yekukanganisa kwake anopiwa zvekuti uri kukanganisa zvakati nezvakati saka tiri kusimudza nyaya kuti iende kumusoro ku province.”

President Mugabe said the provincial structures could not demonstrate, but listen to lower structures’ grievances and take them to the national leadership.

“Apo kana ari provincial chairman, haa hatichamuda, ko muri kuchemera ani?” he said. “Ndimi makamusarudza zve, garai pasi mokoka musangano wema delegates anobva kunhengo dzeprovince, padisciplinary committee mosimudza nyaya yosvika kuno, sekugara kwatakaita marimwe zuro.

“Ndiko kwadzinosvikiraka nyaya dzezvichemo zvakadaro. Hatirambe kuteerera. Tingatore nguva yakareba, husiku hwese, nekuti tenge tichida musangano kuti unake. Saka nyaya yekuti zvinotitorera nguva yakadii hazviko muZanu-PF.”

President Mugabe warned party officials against taking internal issues to the media saying: “We cannot run the party from newspaper headlines or angry placards or from Twitter or social media. We can’t run the country that way. Maphones aya akatiparira,” he said.

President Mugabe said the opposition parties were in a quandary because of successive electoral defeats to Zanu-PF from the harmonised elections in 2013 to by-elections that the revolutionary party had been bagging.

He said the opposition parties were now targeting the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.

“We look with glee as they daily turn on each other, while pretending to chase a mirage they have termed ‘grand coalition’ apparently unaware of the grand defeat that stares at them in the face,” said President Mugabe.

“Unable to face our mighty party, they have now turned their guns on the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, itself a constitutional body mandated to run elections in our country.

“Afflicted by madness, which knows no bounds, they even seek to interfere with mundane Government tendering processes, hoping for some opportunistic fissures that might give them some slender chance.”

President Mugabe added: “They make futile noises by which they hope to besmirch and override Zimbabwe’s sovereignty through attempts to involve international bodies, which have no role in the running of elections in sovereign countries.

“Shame on them! As they expend their faltering energies on such inane calls and charades, we must ourselves take full advantage of this confusion to consolidate our support on the ground in readiness for another emphatic win in the forthcoming harmonised elections.”

Harmonised elections are due next year.