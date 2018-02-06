BREAKING: Zimbabwe strikes lithium mining deal

February 6, 2018 Headlines, Top Stories
Minister Winston Chitando attends the African Mining Indaba in South Africa - pic by Darlington Musarurwa

Darlington Msarurwa in Cape Town, South Africa

State owned enterprise, the Zimbabwe Mining Development Corporation (ZMDC) has struck a lithium mining deal with a “quoted company” and an announcement will be made soon.

Speaking on Tuesday morning at an Investors’ Breakfast meeting here, Mines and Mining Development Minister Mr Winston Chitando said since the new government took over in November last year, most expressions of interest have been in the lithium sub-sector.

Apart from the deal that has been concluded, Minister Chitando said there were two other projects that were currently finalizing feasibility studies.

Further, an additional two projects are at exploration or “source-quantification stage,” said Mr Chitando.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW
  • General Mao

    The zanupf government has always been striking deals since 1980 but what is there to show for it?Why not publish a full report on previous mining deals to account for the nation’s resources.What happened wuth the diamond deals?

  • Muzambiringa

    This lithium is a game changer! What we really need to push for is for companies like Tesla to come and open battery manufacturing facilities in Zim.

  • succuba

    Same old, same old… mega deals struck with “unnamed” companies… details soon…

    … now where have I read that before?

  • carol

    Value Addition, Value Addition
    Value Addition, Value Addition
    Value Addition, Value Addition
    Value Addition, Value Addition

    We want you to be talking about battery factories here. Not just being a raw material provider then re-importing the finished goods