BREAKING: President Mugabe meets ZDF Commander and SA envoys at State House

November 16, 2017 Headlines, Top Stories
President Mugabe chats with ZDF Commander General Constantino Chiwenga at State House 16 November 2017.

Latest images from Harare: President Mugabe meets ZDF Commander General Constantino Chiwenga, Father Fidelis Mukonori and South African envoys at State House this afternoon.
Latest images from Harare: President Mugabe (c) in a meeting with the ZDF Commander General Constantino Chiwenga,  SA Minister of Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula (in yellow head gear), Zimbabwe Defence Minister Dr Sydney Sekeramayi and Zimbabwe State Security Minister Cde Kembo Mohadi  at State House 16 November 2017.

 

DETAILS COMING SOON
  • Loud Speaker

    Where is Grace?

    • mabwe

      Ahhh achipasvika sani? She is busy packing nduwe dzake dzinonhuwa

  • Dr Gregory House

    Long live Cde RG Mugabe..hahahahaha

    • mabwe

      looool

  • Ras Makate (Mutunhu une Mago)

    Whatever the outcome of that meeting, we don’t want Mugabe and his mentally deranged wife back. Pamberi na Chiwenga ne Military Junta pamberi ! Viva Zimbabwe !

    • mabwe

      Hekanhi waro Museyamwa! Makuma

    • Cde Democracy

      3.5 million Zimbabweans voted for him to be where he is right now & you & your few “likers” here are not part of that majority number

  • James

    DO NOT BACK DOWN GENERAL!

    • Cde Democracy

      He will have no choice once SADC sends in forces

      • Taneta

        Dream on. When and where has SADC ever sent forces.

  • Zoomer

    What’s going on guys. Truce reached?

  • Cde Democracy

    We told you not to swallow before chewing.

    Mugabe is not going anywhere anytime soon & already, the AU has said it will not accept a coup in Zimbabwe.

    SADC is meeting tomorrow & also making the same final statement.

    Chiwenga will regret this stunt & as for Mnangagwa, the accusations leveled against him before all this, have proved to be true.

    He & Chiwenga indeed had coup intentions as alleged by Grace & others in ZanuPF.

    It literally means, he was fired for the right reasons.

    Not everyone goes around staging coups after getting fired

    • Quantum

      Nyika haitongeke kana pasina allegiance ye army. MUgabe is HISTORY

  • Tman

    I will always love u Mugabe

  • Tsotso

    There is one variable you could have forgotten to include in your equation mr general. What are the talks for now?? You get convinced and risk going to prison. Do you think the old man will forgive you??? Be a general and you know what it takes to be one. Wozoti hapana akandiyambira

  • Marujata

    Akatogara hake pasofa?

  • John

    Mugabe must go!

  • Zoomer

    Guys to calm everyone down let’s see what the SABC said today. The SADC Troika recommended an urgent extra ordinary summit of heads of state to charter a way forward. In the mean time let’s support Saturday’s peaceful march at Harare Square with civic organisations to show that we r in solidarity with our lovely army. They must know that we are all tired of that man who has made the ruling party his personal project. Pasi ne bedroom coup n the corhorts … Pamberi ne ZANU.

  • Bhora Resimbi

    Pamberi na Gen Chiwengwa. Don’t back down General we suffered enough. Mugabe out to Chikurubi. Grace to SA for face attempted murder

  • Chihombori

    saka!!!!!!

  • Combatant (formerly Ex combat

    Guys, Mugabe will be going period. Do you think the army can back down now and give lady ga ga another crack at the throne. Army is being diplomatic only.