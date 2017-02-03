BREAKING NEWS: ZRP speaks on Evan Mawarire arrest

February 1, 2017 Headlines, Top Stories

Herald Reporter
CONTROVERSIAL pastor Evan Mawarire, who made a name by mobilising people to illegally demonstrate against Government, has been arrested.

Mawarire was arrested at the Harare International Airport today.

It is not clear where the controversial clergyman was coming from when he was arrested on landing at the airport.

Zimbabwe Republic Police national spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba confirmed his arrest.

“I can confirm that he was arrested at the Harare International Airport. He was on a warrant of arrest,” she said.

It is not clear on which case Mawarire was on a warrant of arrest.

“I am not yet sure when he will appear in court,” said Snr Asst Comm Charamba.

His lawyer Mr Harrison Nkomo said he was busy and would provide details when ready.

Details to follow….
  • yowe

    hahaha only in a dictatorship like Zimbabwe

  • nicky

    so is you

  • Josiah Nehanda Kaguvi

    Its good the comrade is back , more stay aways and protests.

  • Sadly Zimba

    kkkk i love these comments. Stand up to the system and get castigated by the authorities and the citizens. No matter how noble or brave you are it will never be enough. Sure he ran away but i think his mind might have been on his family because thats his number one priority, the safety of his family and atleast they are in the US so should anything ever happen to him they will have a better life that being here.

    He is a VERY brave man no one can deny that, he is the only one to have stood up to the system and probably could have really changed things IF he had the support he needed but like typical Zimbabweans we hope that one man alone can do everything for us while we sit at home and watch it on TV. The reason why we don’t participate in demonstrations is the same reason he ran away, it is very scary to face the full wrath of Zanu PF and they will make sure you are an example so don’t say he lost our trust when he ran away because YOU sold us out when you refused to be part of the change and waited for others to do for you.

    I will be supporting him 110%

  • Khera

    Kinda naive not so ?

  • Khera

    He tried to stage a Second Coming !