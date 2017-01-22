BREAKING NEWS: Zanu-PF romps to victory in Bikita West

Herald Reporter

Zanu-PF has given Dr Joice Mujuru’s ZimPF party a baptism of fire in Bikita West after its candidate Cde Beauty Chabaya won the constituency by-election garnering 13 156 votes to her nearest rival Mr Kudakwashe Gopo of ZimPF’s 2 453 votes.

Independent candidate innocent Muzvimbiri weighed in with 725 votes, followed by Mr Madock Chivasa (NCA) with 343 votes, Mr Terrence Tanyaradzwa Makomborero (PDZ) with 132 votes while former MDC-T legislator Mr Heya Shoko got the wooden spoon after managing a paltry 76 votes.

There were 247 spoiled ballots.

(More to follow)