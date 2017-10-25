BREAKING NEWS: Xi Jinping elected general secretary of CPC Central Committee

BEIJING – Xi Jinping was elected general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee for the second term at the first plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee on Wednesday.

Members of the newly elected Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the 19th CPC Central Committee are Xi Jinping, Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji and Han Zheng. – Xinhua