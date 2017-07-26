BREAKING NEWS: Trump: Transgender people ‘can’t serve’ US army

WASHINGTON. – US President Donald Trump says transgender people cannot serve in “any capacity” in the military.

He tweeted that he had consulted with military experts and cited “tremendous medical costs and disruption”: “After consultation with my generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States government will not accept or allow transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the US military,” Trump wrote.

“Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail,” he further said.

The Obama administration decided last year to allow transgender people to serve openly in the military. But earlier this month, Defence Secretary James Mattis agreed to a six-month delay in the recruitment of transgender people.

Some Republicans have voiced opposition to allowing transgender people to serve at all. The independent Rand Corporation estimated in 2016 that 2,450 of the 1.2 million active-duty service members are transgender… BBC/NYT

More details to follow.