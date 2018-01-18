BREAKING: Senior cops fired

Freeman Razemba Crime Reporter
GOVERNMENT has wielded the axe on more than 30 senior police officers from the rank of senior assistant commissioner and above, as it moves to transform the Zimbabwe Republic Police. Police sources today confirmed the developments and said most of the senior officers had been issued with retirement letters with effect from today.

Home Affairs Minister Dr Obert Mpofu said he was not aware of these developments and referred all questions to the Police acting Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga.

In an interview, Acting Comm-Gen Matanga said, “There is something happening. Can you contact me tomorrow.”

