BREAKING NEWS: President appoints VPs

December 27, 2017 Headlines, Top Stories

 

President Mnangagwa

President Mnangagwa

Felex Share Senior Reporter
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed General Constantino Guvheya Dominic Nyikadzino Chiwenga (Retired) and Cde Kembo Mohadi as Vice Presidents of Zimbabwe. This was revealed by Acting Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Colonel Christian Katsande (Rtd) this afternoon.

 

He said the two VPs would be sworn in at State House tomorrow morning.

“The swearing-in will be held at 1000hrs on Thursday, 28th December 2017 at State House, Harare,” Col Katsande (Rtd) said.
Pin It

Related Posts

  • tylerthecreator

    junta government lol

  • Fada4Life

    This is a clear cut continuation of Dr Robert Mugabe administration

  • Tavaka Zhou

    It was very obvious from the start of the not so coup in November 2017 and flowers have blossomed now.

  • Moe_Scyslack2

    The army takeover is complete