BREAKING NEWS: Odinga says IEBC systems hacked

NAIROBI. – NASA presidential candidate Raila Odinga says election systems were hacked using the identity of the late Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) ICT Manager Chris Msando to manipulate poll results.

Odinga said hackers introduced programmes that interfered with the streaming of results to the IEBC database.

Meanwhile, IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati says they have asked for all original Form34A and Form34B to compare results before announcing presidential winner.

He says the commission has confidence on its transmission system but they will probe claims by Nasa that it could have been hacked.

IEBC CEO Chiloba said the commission has so far received 28,000 Form34A transmitted with text data and that a desk set up for party agents to access documents.

In another development, Acting Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has warned social media users against spreading rumours saying those who encroach on security will be prosecuted. – Daily Nation/HR