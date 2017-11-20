BREAKING NEWS: Kenya Supreme court upholds Kenyatta’s election victory

NAIROBI. – Kenya’s supreme court has upheld the victory of President Uhuru Kenyatta in last month’s controversial re-run of presidential elections, clearing the way for the 55-year-old leader to be sworn in for a second and final term next week.

After hearing two days of arguments, a six-judge bench said two petitions demanding the cancellation of the polls were “without merit”.

The ruling is unlikely to end the worst political crisis in a decade in east Africa’s richest and most developed economy, which has seen more than 60 people killed in political violence in three months. – The Gurdian.