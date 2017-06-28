BREAKING NEWS: High Court rescinds decision on First Lady

Daniel Nemukuyu Senior Court Reporter

THE High Court has rescinded an erroneous court order that compelled First Lady Dr Grace Mugabe and her son Mr Russell Goreraza to vacate three houses belonging to a fugitive Lebanese businessman Jamal Ahmed.

Judge President George Chiweshe set aside the order after the First Family’s lawyer Mr Wilson Manase of Manase and Manase Legal Practitioners argued that his clients had nothing to do with the alleged grabbing of the property and that Dr Mugabe’s name had unfairly been soiled.

The police have since told the court that they placed the houses in question under police guard as part of their investigations into criminal allegations against Jamal.

Details to follow …