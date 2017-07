Walter Nyamukondiwa Chinhoyi Bureau

Four people were killed while eight others were injured when a vehicle they were travelling in veered off the road at the 91-kilometre peg along the Harare-Bulawayo road today.

The driver of the Harare-bound Toyota Noah is reported to have lost control of the vehicle which then rolled once before landing on its roof near Selous at around 10am this morning.

The injured were taken to Chegutu District Hospital.

Details to follow….