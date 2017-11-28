BREAKING NEWS: Forex externalisation – President gives three-month moratorium

November 28, 2017 Headlines, Top Stories
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has granted a three-month moratorium within which individuals and corporates that externalised money and assets are expected to bring them back.

The amnesty will stretch from December 1 to February 28. During the period, Government will neither ask questions nor prefer charges against those that will be repatriating back the assets.

However, non-compliant individuals and companies will be arrested and prosecuted in terms of the country’s laws.

According to President Mnangagwa, activities linked to Operation Restore Legacy had helped uncover cases where huge sums of money and other assets were illegally externalised by both individuals and corporates.
  • CorpGovGuru

    That is reassuring Mr. President!

  • Fred Moyo

    Our own Magufuli!!

  • Tamuka

    Looking forward to the return of 15 billion.

  • Unzo wekwa Zvimba

    Thats the way to go Mr President

  • Chamunorwa

    For my part, the very essence of owning property of any kind rests on the proposition that a person can deal with their assets as they please. Instead of controlling how people expatriate their wealth, the new government should focus on creating an environment in which money and other assets can stay in the country.

  • musayigwa

    To the father of the man caught with $7million cash at beitbridge border post, now is your chance.

  • mashasha

    Famba nechimuti weZhira

  • Geshy

    Gore rino>>

  • Jabs JJ

    i feel more Zimbabwean now, I think ED has something for us. I still remember Chamisa saying, who will give meaningful contribution in parliament, when ED was fired, its now making sense, lets be more Zimbabwean than partisan. We need a sweet country. Go ED go !!!!!!!

  • succuba

    Does this include Mugabe and the extended family?

  • Zvakaora

    Does that include the US$ billions ex-President Mugabe and his family have stolen from the nation, placed in multiple offshore accounts and invested in foreign properties and foreign business interests?