JUST IN: Ex-football star George Weah is Liberia’s new president

MONROVIA. – Fifa’s former World Football Player of the Year George Weah has been voted president of Liberia after clinching 12 of the 15 counties in the west African country.

Weah has taken to Twitter to thank all his supporters, saying that he plans to liberate the country: “It is with deep emotion that I want to thank you, the Liberian people, for honouring me with your vote today. It is a great hope,” he said through his Twitter handle @GeorgeWeahOff .

The former AC Milan striker becomes the 25th president of Liberia. His opponent, 73-year-old Joseph Boakai – who has been the country’s vice president for the last 12 years, got only two counties to vote for The former AC Milan striker becomes the 25th president of the country.

South Africa’s President Jacob Zuma has congratulated the former Fifa World Football Player of the Year on his victory in the Liberian presidential run-off held on December 26 this year.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, President Zuma praised the country for conducting the presidential run-off in a peaceful manner, saying that it signified another positive step towards deepening democracy in Africa.

Weah, succeeds 79-year-old Nobel Peace Prize winner, Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf who was the first African woman to be elected head of state and government and commander-in-chief of the defence forces. – News Agencies/Herald Reporter