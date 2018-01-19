BREAKING NEWS: Cholera outbreak hits Chegutu

January 19, 2018 Headlines, Top Stories
File picture of typical unhygienic conditions that can cause cholera.

Walter Nyamukondiwa Chinhoyi Bureau
A CHOLERA outbreak has hit Chegutu Town where four people have died so far, while three are admitted at the district hospital. The first suspected case was of an elderly woman believed to be in her 80s, while the other three contracted the disease after attending her funeral.

Mashonaland West Provincial Medical Director Dr Wenceslaus Nyamayaro confirmed the outbreak.

“Yes, there is an outbreak in Chegutu and we are doing everything to ensure that the situation is dealt with once and for all,” he said in an interview this afternoon.

Chegutu West House of Assembly member Dexter Nduna also confirmed the outbreak. The outbreak has been blamed on poor hygiene caused by inadequate water supplies and vandalism of water pipes for treated water.

Details to follow…
  • Mamvemve

    Could this justify Trump’s shithole comment? Just asking

  • Muzambiringa

    ED, hit this on the head! It is imperative that you show leadership on this potentially catastrophic outbreak!

  • L. Makombe

    But muHarare tinongoramba tiri mutsvina yedu and worst of all mvura hatina, asi kanzuru can afford to let water gush out through damaged pipes for weeks. Mayor Manyenyeni be warned take heed and rectify the situation in Harare before vanhu vaita affected ne cholera. When you kneel down to pray to God because I know you are a parishioner in Marlbrough, please pray for such things and also that the city is capacited to tackle these challenges.

  • Doris

    Things should improve if the Municipality of Chegutu stops sewage water running into theMupfure river. Has done for years.