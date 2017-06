Herald Reporter

Cde Chinx Chingaira, Zimbabwe’s iconic revolutionary musician, has died at age 61.

He passed on at West End Hospital yesterday after a long illness.

Born Dickson Chingaira Makoni, on September 27, 1955, Cde Chinx joined the liberation struggle in Mozambique in 1975 where he led the Zanla Choir and continued his revolutionary call to the day he breathed his last.

Details to follow . . .