BREAKING NEWS: Bus accident kills five

April 26, 2017 Headlines, Top Stories
Samuel Kadungure Senior Reporter —
FIVE people died on the spot while nine others were seriously injured when a Mutare-bound Inter Africa bus veered off the road and hit a tree at Shamu, near Odzi, along the Harare-Mutare Highway in the early hours of today.

The Officer Commanding Police in Manicaland, Isaac Tayengwa confirmed the accident and attributed it to speeding and fatigue. Senior Asst Com Tayengwa said those injured were taken by ambulances to Mutare Provincial Hospital and Rusape General Hospital.

He did not name the deceased as their families had not been advised. It is alleged the bus driver was dozing off on the wheel, and at one point pulled off the road to take a nap at Nyazura, before abruptly starting the engine, and barely 30km, the bus was involved in the mishap.

 More details to follow…
  • Tendekayi.TE

    It is sad that this accident happened. If the driver was feeling too tired to drive, Inter Africa should have replaced him for that day.

  • Observer gonzo

    Condolences. Collapsed emergency services are costing us big. How many ambulances with life support facilities attended the scene? The emergency rooms at hospitals are a disaster.

    Truly sad…but many could be saved. Even unconscious patients covered in those blankets may be resuscitated out of cardiac arrest or coma with right basic equipment.