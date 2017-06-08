BREAKING NEWS: 43 feared dead in horror crash

Walter Nyamukondiwa Chinhoyi Bureau

At least 43 people are a feared dead in a horrific road accident that occurred last night about 30km before Makuti along the Harare-Chirundu highway.

The accident occurred when the driver of a Zambia-bound King Lion bus lost control of the vehicle before ramming a tree.

About 24 passengers were injured and have since been ferried to Chinhoyi Provincial hospital.

Arrangements to ferry the deceased to Chinhoyi Hospital mortuary are still underaway.

More details to follow…