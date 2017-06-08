BREAKING NEWS: 43 feared dead in horror crash

June 8, 2017 Headlines, Top Stories

65b13c51-db15-4848-aeeb-6ce61470323dWalter Nyamukondiwa Chinhoyi Bureau

At least 43 people are a feared dead in a horrific road accident that occurred last night about 30km before Makuti along the Harare-Chirundu highway.

The accident occurred when the driver of a Zambia-bound King Lion bus lost control of the vehicle before ramming a tree.

b24c5374-0272-476e-ab6a-3a0f01f2e77d

About 24 passengers were injured and have since been ferried to Chinhoyi Provincial hospital.

Arrangements to ferry the deceased to Chinhoyi Hospital mortuary are still underaway.

More details to follow…
Pin It

Related Posts