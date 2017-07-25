UPDATED: 11 burnt beyond recognition in road crash

Felex Share Senior Reporter

ELEVEN people were burnt beyond recognition, while 14 others were seriously injured when a Honda CRV collided head-on with a Nissan Caravan at the 60km peg along Centenary-Mvurwi Road and both vehicles caught fire on impact yesterday afternoon.

The driver of the Honda CRV reportedly encroached into the lane of the Nissan Caravan at a curve, resulting in the tragedy.

Of the deceased, four were in the Honda CRV, while seven were in the Nissan Caravan.

The Nissan Caravan had 21 passengers on board when tragedy struck.

Police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba confirmed the accident last night.

“Both cars caught fire upon colliding and the accident happened at a curve,” she said.

“Preliminary indications are that both cars were speeding and the driver of the Honda CRV encroached into the lane of the Nissan Caravan. Of the 14 injured, five were transferred to Parirenyatwa Hospital while others are admitted at Mvurwi hospital. It is sad breadwinners, precious lives have been lost.”

She said the survivors were rescued by a herd boy.

“We want to thank him for being brave,” she said.

“In some instances, he had to pour water on the bodies of those passengers who were burning.”

Snr Asst Comm Charamba said drivers should always abide by the road rules and regulations.

“We have always stated as police that drivers should always stick to their sides of the road especially when they cannot see what is approaching,” she said.

“The fact that both vehicles caught fire suggests they were speeding. Moreover, 21 passengers in a Nissan Caravan is massive overloading.”

She added: “We appeal to drivers to exercise extreme caution especially when carrying passengers to avoid these kinds of accidents. We urge members of the public who have relatives who might have been travelling along that route yesterday and are not locating them to approach Mvurwi Police Station. Police will also be updating the public as and when the information becomes available.”

The accident comes after 43 people were killed last month in an accident that involved a King Lion bus along the Harare-Chriundu Highway.

Preliminary investigations showed that it was caused by a tyre burst and speeding.

The accident was declared a state of disaster.

Human error has been blamed for most accidents.