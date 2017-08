SOUTH AFRICA’S third post-apartheid President, Jacob Zuma has survived a Democratic Alliance-led bid to remove him from office through a vote of no confidence.

198 legislators voted against the motion to vote out Zuma whilst 177 voted for. A total of 384 votes were cast through secret ballot. News24 reports that about 30 ANC MPs voted for Zuma to be removed. A simple majority of 201 votes was required to remove Zuma as president. – Nesw24