JUST IN: Evangelist Ezekiel Guti (Jr) dies

December 27, 2017 Headlines, Top Stories
Evangelist Ezekiel Guti Jr

Evangelist Ezekiel Guti Jr

Margaret Matibiri, Correspondent

Evangelist Ezekiel Guti Junior the son of the founder of the Zimbabwe Assemblies of God Africa (ZAOGA) church has died.

Guti Jr (35) son of Archbishop Ezekiel Guti and his wife Apostle Eunor Guti died today in South Africa where he was battling for his life in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after he nearly drowned in a swimming pool on Christmas day.

Guti Jr was in South Africa for the Holiday with his family. ZAOGA’s Acting Secretary General Reverend Misheck Nyambo confirmed the death Wednesday afternoon in a statement.

More details to follow…..
Pin It

Related Posts

  • Greeforce

    He must have been high on something. We hear that he was a prophet. These church people are real con artist.