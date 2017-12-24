BREAKING: 4 feared dead in Masvingo kombi-haulage truck accident

Tawanda Mangoma in Chiredzi

At least four people died when a South African registered commuter omnibus side-swapped with a haulage truck at Lundi Business Centre, along the Beitbridge-Harare Highway early today. Masvingo Provincial Police Spokesperson Inspector Charity Mazula confirmed the accidents but said she was yet to get full details of what actually happened.

“My office received an update about an accident at Lundi Business Centre along the Beitbridge- Harare Highway. Our team has already arrived at the scene and I will give you a detailed explanation when they finish attending to the accident scene,” she said.

An eyewitness Mr Wellington Mudzimiri said the haulage truck and the Kombi failed to negotiate well as they passed a curve. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW