BREAKING: 2 die in Beitbridge road accident

Beitbridge Bureau

Two people were killed while two others were seriously injured when a Toyota Regius they were travelling in collided with a bus along the Beitbridge Masvingo highway.

The accident at One o’clock this afternoon near the Masvingo-Bulawayo turn-off. According to witnesses, the bus was travelling to Mutare while the Toyota Regius was heading towards Beitbridge town.

“The small car’s driver, whom we suspect was speeding, encroached onto to the opposite lane resulting in a collision. The driver and one passenger who was sitting in front died instantly while the two other occupants were seriously injured.”

The injured were rushed to Beitbridge District Hospital. No passenger in the bus was injured. Matabeleland South Police spokesperson, Inspector Philisani Ndebele was not immediately available for comment