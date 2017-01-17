Boy (5) electrocuted

Crime Reporter—

A five-year-old boy was electrocuted in Marlborough, Harare, last week after touching a wire used as a washing line.

The wire, which had dropped from a pole at the house of the boy’s parents, was attached to an iron zinc roofing sheet and accidentally connected to electricity.

Police chief spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba confirmed the incident, saying investigations were underway.

“The boy was playing with friends when he touched a wire used as a washing line which had dropped from a pole,” she said. “The boy fell down and became unconscious.

“His mother was alerted and rushed him to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals where he was pronounced dead on admission.”