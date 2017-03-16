Boxing board rallies behind Manyuchi

Ellina Mhlanga Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE National Boxing Control Board chairperson Richard Hondo is convinced World Boxing Council welterweight silver champion Charles Manyuchi will bring glory to this country on March 25 when he faces Qudratillo Abduqaxorov in his title defence fight. Manyuchi arrived in Singapore yesterday for the mega fight at the OCBC Arena. Hondo said he has no doubt Manyuchi will do the country proud.

“First and foremost Manyuchi has to know that Zimbabwe is behind him. He has got the support of all Zimbabweans and that should give him encouragement.

“The next thing he should know is that he is fighting another human being and not a beast from another planet. So, all he needs to do is show his best and he will be okay.

“We know he has got the necessary competence to compete at that level, he has been there before so we expect him to do well against this guy, just the same way he has done before, that’s our expectation,” said Hondo.

The board will be sending one of their members, Mordecai Donga, to the fight.

Donga is a former Zimbabwe light and middleweight champion.

“The board is sending its own representative to attend the weigh-in and the other official functions that may be necessary just to make sure everything is above board.

‘’It’s a precaution maybe from our part. So I am expecting him (Manyuchi) to do just as well as he has done in the past,” said Hondo.

Manyuchi was in a bullish mood on Tuesday when he left for Singapore, declaring that this is an opportunity for him to show the world what he is made of.

Former boxing board member, Patrick Mkondiwa, however, warned Manyuchi against complacency and said the fact that Abduqaxorov is unbeaten in 10 fights says a lot about the 23-year-old.

“Of course a victory is possible in Singapore though they should not underrate Qudratillo because WBC do not just give anyone a chance to fight (in such fights).

“The fact that he has been given this chance means he is good.

“He is a champion from his region and being a champion Manyuchi should not underrate him because he has conquered in his region. And 10 fights unbeaten that’s a very good record. “I know Charles, he is a good fighter and he should just fight like he did in Russia and win,” said Mkondiwa.