‘Bond notes to stay’

January 18, 2018 Business, Top Stories
Minister Chinamasa

Business Reporter
Bond notes will remain in circulation until Zimbabwe introduces its own currency, Finance and Economic Planning Minister Patrick Chinamasa has said. Responding to questions on the fate of the bond notes after media reports claimed they will be phased out, Minister Chinamasa said the introduction of a local currency will mark the end of bond notes.

“Nowhere did the Deputy Minister (of Finance and Economic Planning Terrence Mukupe) say the bond notes are going to go away and that is the sort of negativity that is not going to get us anywhere,” Minister Chinamasa said at a breakfast meeting in Harare yesterday. It’s not true; bond notes will stay until we have our own currency and the Governor (of the Zimbabwe Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe) and myself have been at pains to spell out the macroeconomic fundamentals that we need to put right before we can do that.

“We need to address the budget deficit; we need to address the issues of exports and we need to build foreign currency reserves of at least three months, at the moment we are at 0,7 months,” the Minister added. Minister Chinamasa said the country needs to boost production.

“This is why we are coming up with all these proposals or incentives to incentivise production so I just want to plead with you, please let’s look at the positive side, let’s not dwell on the negative, let’s not be driven by some of the falsehoods that are peddled through social media. You are intelligent enough to distinguish between an obvious falsehood and that which may have credibility,” he said. Minister Chinamasa said Government was working on a cocktail of measures to improve the economy.

For instance, Government has more than doubled export incentives for tobacco producers to 12, 5 percent, from 5 percent. Gold producers will also be prioritised in the export incentives. Gold and tobacco, Chinamasa said, contribute 86 percent of export receipts.

Minister Chinamasa said Government is also cutting down on expenditure to reduce fiscal deficit. Government is also rationalising expenditure on wages and at the same time grow the economy to ensure recurrent expenditure finds its right proportion within a bigger cake. Minister Chinamasa said Government is normalising relations with the United Kingdom, The European Union and the United States. The key, he said, is normalising relations with the United Kingdom.

Moreover, an investor friendly environment is being created. The huge RTGS balances, Minister Chinamasa said, are going to be used for infrastructure development and to fund the production. Minister Chinamasa also commented on the country’s arrears clearance plan which he said is still on course.
  • Mamvemve

    We can’t trust anything that this man says. He is the same guy who said he wasn’t aware of the existence of a black market for foreign currency,when these traders are conducting their business in broad daylight. He is the same guy who promised us that no one would be forced to use bond notes,claiming they were only an incentive for exporters. At least he’s now acknowledging the key to our economic recovery is normalizing relations with the US and the West. They have finally realized the look to the East nonsense doesn’t work. If you conduct free and fair elections,respect human rights,stop corruption and stop selective application of the law,our relationship with the West will be back to normal. That’s isn’t too much to ask is it?

    • Ndove

      Well our colonial masters have the key to our survival as nation of Zimbabwe that’s what you are saying in short ,very strange indeed.Running with a begging bowl to countries that regard us as people living in shitholes is not a better solution.Perhaps we have lost the plot and our thinking caps.

  • Chartered

    The huge RTGS balances are responsible for the erosion of FCA bank balances’ values. Cease further issuance of treasury bills and start depleting those balances. Restrict expenditure to available resources.

  • eliah

    Thank you Patrick i am not sure why people are worried with the Bond, what wrong has it done ?if there is anything wrong it is the people using it who are wrong, the majority of Zimbabweans do not do cross border travel and if ever it is these people who should be worried if there do not get forex when there want to travel outside the country otherwise for use locally Bond is perfect for day to day transactions because of acceptability, but do something about our fair weather friends and other nationals running business in town who are now limiting us to not more than $10 of coins per transaction.

  • qweee

    Bond notes are still causing inflation I don’t know why the minister is so naive to ignore inflation forgetting that prices are still high due to bond notes. There’s no investor confidence and small businesses can not access foreign currency, continue with bond, continue to loose election. Bond notes are rated and its not money can’t you see

  • Tambai Mese Mujairane

    There is no space for any new currency in Zimbabwe, none whatsoever, forget about it!

    Anyway, let’s have a free and fair election first, and people choose leaders they believe in, then we can engage those leaders, these ones don’t know economics neither can they listen to business, and blame social media all the time, detractors, saboteurs etc.

    Gorvenment must never be at the center of spending beyond authorized limits in the constitution, thé central bank is in breach of its very own act on Gorvenment debt, so in truth both the Gorvenment and the Central Bank cannot be trusted to keep their work since they are ultra vires the very constitution the citizenry signed up into law!

  • bond blues

    This bond note news is the worst news i have read this whole year !! Bring these elections in 5 months !!

  • yowe

    Bond Notes by their very nature are a falsehood…Pabatei ipapo