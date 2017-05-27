Bond notes finally out

November 28, 2016 Local News

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe is expected to introduce bond notes onto the market today with the majority of people expressing optimism that the new measure will be the panacea to cash shortages afflicting the economy. However, some people were of the opinion that there has not been adequate awareness campaigns and felt some unscrupulous people might dupe the public.

Authorities view the bond notes as a way of putting an end to cash hoarding and the externalisation of foreign currency, mainly the US dollar.  The RBZ will release bond notes worth $10 million onto the market starting today with the withdrawal limits set at $50 per day and $150 weekly.

The notes are in $2 and $5 denominations and will be pegged at 1:1 against the US dollar. A new $1 bond coin has also been introduced. The $2 bond note is green and has images of balancing rocks on one side and the independence flame on the other.

The purple $5 bond note has balancing rocks and three giraffes. Security features on both notes include a Zimbabwe bird watermark, see-through perfect register, tactile marks for the visually — impaired, security thread, alpha — numeric lettering and optically variable ink.

Most people from the informal sector yesterday welcomed the bond notes and said this was going to ease cash shortages being experienced and boost their businesses. Some farmers have also welcomed the introduction of the bond notes, especially tobacco growers who expect a five percent export incentive.

Zimbabwe Commercial Farmers Union President Mr Wonder Chabikwa, said farmers expected the money this week. “We are waiting for the money and we hope it will be made available to farmers this week. This will motivate tobacco growers and some may increase hectarage as the planting window is still open.

“Farmers can use the money to buy fertilisers and chemicals and this may encourage more plantings,” he said. Mr Chabikwa said while the introduction of bond notes should ease cash shortages, farmers were businesspeople and should not be treated as individuals.

He raised concern over the withdrawal limit, which he said may present some challenges to farmers, especially when they want to withdraw wages for casual labour. “I hope the RBZ will have a special consideration for farmers. We cannot pay our workers using plastic money especially causal workers. There should be special considerations where farmers can access more cash when necessary,” he said.

Mr Chabikwa raised concern over the short period of awareness of the security features of the bond notes, which he said might affect some farmers in remote areas. “We have not seen the bond notes. Most farmers are in remote areas and rely on radio and cannot easily access newspapers. We are afraid some unscrupulous dealers may bring counterfeit notes and dupe farmers.

“We appeal to the RBZ and banks to bring posters of the new notes and coin at schools, clinics and shops in farming areas so that we familiarise ourselves with them to avoid being duped,” he said. He did not expect farmers to experience challenges when buying inputs since major agro dealers had point of sale machines.

“Some agro dealers in farming areas still do not have the technology and I urge the RBZ to use discretion on the issue of cash limits. If all retail outlets had the swipe facility, farmers would never experience challenges,” he said.

Chitungwiza hairdresser, Mrs Tsungayi Simbi, said she was optimistic the new money would be readily accepted as legal tender without challenges. “I think this is a noble initiative. I expect my business to boost since my customers will be in a position to access money,” she said.
  • Progressive Zimbabwean

    What is required is for the government of the republic to act responsibly. If we tighten our belts all of us and accept that we have to be frugal and avoid reckless printing then we will sail through. We need to be serious about corruption and all leakages and ensure we inspire confidence even amongst the Chinese who now seem reluctant to work with us despite pledges made in the past. Personally I believe there is a need for a new paradigm so that we push this once lovely nation forward. What we are currently doing is not the best we could be doing for posterity. We are a selfish generation that has failed to appreciate that we have to pass on a healthy Zimbabwe to future generations. Bond Notes or no Bond Notes what we need is honesty and integrity. We need to create a good image of this country and change the current perception that the world has of Zimbabwe. Perception is reality unfortunately, whether we like it or not. If we had not acted irresponsibly in the past we could have not had a problem introducing bond notes but for now the acceptance will depend on how we behave in the first 100 days of launch.

  • bruce koffe

    The fact that Zimbabwe is pegging the currency defies economic sense of market forces. Currency rate are rarely determined by country that issues the currency other wise every currency will be 1:1 to any currency. So what Mangudya is advising the President and the Zimbabwe population is madness

    • dehwa2

      Mangudya is just a front-Who advises Mugabe and the Politburo seriously, and they take heed-they act as they see fit and don’t care for the consequences since they have the ballot boxes in their pocket.No matter how bad the economy will be they will still rig to victory and we will still be saying Mwari vachapindira. Shame on us Zimbos for this has been long coming and now we wanna cry foul -Crocodile tears.You get treated the way you teach people to treat you and no one puts you down without your consent.

  • yowe

    Lets see where this goes.

  • Dee

    USA doesnt have dollar coins. Mangudya thinks they are stupid

    • Achimwene

      study to show thyself approved……. rightly dividing the word of truth

  • BringBackOurFlag

    Let us give it tym,we jus need to be positive

  • Moyo

    This is indeed a welcome development.
    Thanks Governor Mangudya and Minister Chinamasa.
    We were sick and tired of waiting long hours in meandering bank queues on a daily basis to withdraw our salaries.
    Whilst bond notes will not entirely solve cash shortages, however they will certainly ameliorate the shortages and render us some relief.
    Whilst bond notes are not a permanent solution to our economic challenges, however they together with the increased use of plastic money will bring some improvement.
    In emerging giants like India, there are long bank queues due to cash shortages as we speak right now.

  • Siyanda

    why did’nt the Gorvnment find and analys what exacle is being imported to
    Zimbabwe and from where then send a special delegation to those company
    where ever in the world they are and offer them free land so that those
    companies can come and invest in Zimbabwe with special terms .. and we
    remove the 51% investment policy. when you are drafing these polices put
    your self in the investor shoes who on earth will come and invest in
    Zimbabwe with this kind of policy yet our next door neighbors Zambia,
    Botswana are making investment in they countries more competetive. We
    should note this is not about us is about what we will live behind for
    the next generation ? By Bringing these companies we would kill ten
    birds with a stone … lets not mend a punctured tire … let buy a new
    one..

  • T_Bagwell

    I am confused! Which market is this? Export incentive market or banks, these fuckers are just something else.

  • Investor

    We have lost faith with the Government- period. We all know what needs to be done but we always look for solutions that are temporary and that only serve the wicked in Government. President please give the coming generations a chance. Zimbabweans, am sure, want peace, shelter, food and decency.

  • wadzy

    i was at CBZ Sapphire a while ago, i had to go back to the office because the queue was longer than the cash crisis of yester months. Saka mubvunzo woti bond richapedza here matambudziko ekuswera mumutsetse hmmmmmmm

  • Kire

    We welcome it !!!! We already have the coins

  • Bond Coins

    Indeed thanks to the Governor for easing the cash crunch we are slightly liquid now. Those not interested in bond notes please quietly wait for the availability of US dollars in the queues and stop disturbing peace.

  • Cyber Mujibha

    If your salary is 200 bucks per month does it really matter whether it is bond or not? Let us embrace this trash because coming to think of it hatina mari as a people…!!

  • Cde Mzvinavhu(Prof)

    I have never bribed anyone in my life. Why should I try today? As a person against corruption, I don`t pay bribes! I will use the bond notes and coins as medium of exchange in this country. I will only need foreign currency when transacting outside my country or if someone pays me in any one of the currently acceptable multi-currencies.

    • zimbotry

      Then you obviously do not drive a car and have never been stopped at a roadblock or do not actually live in Zimbabwe. Or maybe you never leave your farm which would explain why so many of your ideas are so out of date

  • http://www.edmorembuzanamlambo.blogspot.com/ Edmore

    People here are afraid of change and have been fed cheap propaganda which undermines the knowledge of economists. Can we wait and see how this play out?

  • https://instagurum.com/u/cristiano Cristiano Ronaldo

