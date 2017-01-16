Bond note critics eat humble pie

January 16, 2017 Local News
Dr Mangudya

Herald Reporter
One of the front runners of Tajamuka and a rabid critic of Government policies, Advocate Fadzayi Mahere, has all but admitted that bond notes rolled out by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe last year have been accepted by most Zimbabweans.

Tajamuka and other civic organisations of the same ilk made spirited attempts to discredit the currency before its introduction.

Contrary to their expectations, bond notes were embraced by people and they have largely addressed the problem of cash shortages.

The bond notes are pegged at 1:1 to the US dollar.

Posting on her Twitter account yesterday, Advocate Mahere said: “Sadly, Zimbabweans will say bond notes are working meanwhile the real money was stolen. Chimboitai tione. Ini ziii.”

RBZ Governor Dr John Mangudya was yesterday quoted by our sister paper, The Sunday Mail, confirming that bonds notes and the use of plastic money had eased cash shortages.

Dr Mangudya said there was enough cash on the market and urged members of the public to withdraw cash on a gradual basis, saying their money was safe in the banking system. He said panic withdrawals put unnecessary pressure on banks.

“Our banking sector is sound, there is no need to panic and put unnecessary pressure on the banks. We must give our banks some space,” said Dr Mangudya.

“We are encouraging people to use plastic money and mobile banking. This is very critical because it reduces pressure on the hard cash. The purpose of money is to transact and by using your card or electronic banking system, it achieves the same purpose,” he said.

“As we speak, we have invested a significant amount of money in improving our infrastructure. We have released more than 30 000 Point of Sale machines, which is significant from the 9 000 we had by mid last year,” he said.

He said plastic money transactions at established retailers had gone up to between 60 to 70 percent.

Dr Mangudya said the RBZ was aware of retailers who were painting a bad picture of the country’s POS infrastructure.

“Our electronic banking infrastructure is intact but just like any other electronic gadget, sometimes the system breaks down. It’s not more about the card but service providers might have problems, it’s normal just like any other system,” he said.

“Perfection is very difficult to attain but when the system is working 90 to 95 percent, I think it will be very good.

“The banks are working very hard to improve, this is work in progress,” he said.

Dr Mangudya said the RBZ was working with other Government departments to promote the use of plastic money and mobile banking.

Since early last year, Zimbabwe has been facing critical shortages of the US dollar owing to a number of factors that include high imports versus low imports, low foreign direct investment, externalisation and hoarding of the green- back.
  • Moe_Syzlack

    Now let’s see: bond notes are backed by a $200m loan and there are 15m of us. That translates to a mere $13.33 per person. If that sounds like smart economics think again. This bogus voodoo zanuoid economics leads us nowhere. Where in the world can an economy grow when citizens have no cash to purchase? It’s stupid.

  • Tinovaziva

    Without these critics voicing their concerns we would be swamped in bond notes right now. Bond notes do not address the underlying issue of underutilized capacity at all. The ungracious and petty attitude of the authorities in this country just goes to show how unfit they are to hold office. They go and try to stamp on even the smallest of their critics with terrifying vindictiveness.

    Critics demand you be accountable to someone for your actions. Zanu PF is incompetent and has ruined this country, something even the war veterans now agree on. Pretending you are perfect is you chief fault! A delusion of grandeur.

  • eliah

    Yes bonds have been accepted as they are not many in circulation hence they have retained the value, but the RBZ should not flood the market as the chances are high that the value can tumble any time. My main worry is on operations of many Chinese , Nigerians and some Indians down town who are yet to embrace POS machines in their shops. These are letting us down and they were the main culprits who caused the cash shortages and they continue to commit the same sins. The government must make it a law that anyone who wants to open a shop must have all forms of payment as a requirement. In addition lets look at the kombi business as well where most Rwadenese continue to have a field day of syphoning cash from the country.

  • Hardlife Hatichadi

    Its too early to pronounce success for Bond Notes which were only introduced in late November 2016 after most companies had already stocked goods for the festive season. The challenge is restocking and access to US$ which most companies are saying is becoming harder and harder as RBZ has a priority list and long waiting periods. If the Bond Notes can maintain parity for 6 months to 1 year I will be the first to eat humble pie, till then Handei Tione.

  • Gary WekuZviyambe

    Do the people at The Herald understand the English language at all?

  • Venda

    A full story based on a tweet! This young lady called Fadzai is quite influential-

  • Cde Mzvinavhu(Prof)

    Good money acts a medium of exchange, store of value and unit of account . Bad money drives out good money(Gresham`s law). Our authorities should carefully manage the issue of bond notes. They should not view the notes as the real wealth for this country nor as a panacea for government revenue crisis. With a prudent and non-Gono approach the notes can oil or facilitate our productive economic activities pro bono publico. Economists at RBZ and politicians in government must stick to good monetary policy necessary for a modern economy. That is the only way to get public confidence gradually. Investors , local and foreign , will also invest when they are assured their wealth will be created in an economically stable environment. Zimbabweans of races and across the political divide, are by nature hard working and resilient citizens who can make this economy turnaround . We are our own economic liberators. We just need no corrupt leaders in the public and private sectors. Amen!

    • Tigeress

      Correct. The problem now is international forex payments. ( These need good money). LOL

    • Madara

      finally some sense out of you.

  • only 6 weeks

    Yes the notes have been accepted as there is no alternative. It isn’t much of a choice is it? Also, the bond notes have only been circulating for 6 weeks and one can already see prices of goods in shops rising by about 10 percent over the past 3 weeks. If the bind notes are still accepted in 6 months time and are still trading at 1:1 then we can start to talk about humble pie!