Boity Thulo launches body toning product

Actress and TV personality Boity Thulo is stretching her wings into the business world.

Thulo has, under the pharmaceutical company Human Limitless, launched a body toning support product.

The pill was introduced to the public through a posh event held at the Munro Boutique Hotel this week.

Speaking on her new business venture, Thulo told Sowetan LIVE that she opted for something totally out of the norm because she wanted to push boundaries.

“I hate to be put in a box. I wanted to explore and challenge myself. I don’t limit myself when I play around ideas,” she said.

The toning pill is the first product of Human Limitless, a pharmaceutical company that was founded four years ago by Boity Thulo, Legend Mangqele and Rasheed Patel.

Thulo told Sowetan LIVE that they have been working on the idea for the past three years.

The process included consultation with Medical Control SA and choosing the right plant.

She said she was excited that after months of hard work, the project had finally materialised.

“I am excited to enter a new territory and to be part of something that brings change into other people’s lives. I am happy that it has finally come together and it is out there for people to try it.”

According to the Human Limitless website, Boity Toning Support helps create a leaner and healthier body.

It uses a unique blend of ingredients, including yerba mate and extracts of green coffee beans and green tea, to help tame a runaway appetite, tone and shape your body and melt away unwanted fat.

The 27-year-old from Potchefstroom explained that the body toning needed to be used with a balanced diet. She revealed that she has been using it for the past three months, and it has yielded results.

“Boity Toning is not a magic pill. It works if it is complemented with a diet and exercising too.”

The toning pill is not yet available at retail outlets, but it can be ordered online through the company website. — sowetan.