Bogus estate agents on the prowl

Freeman Razemba Crime Reporter

People in and around Harare could have lost thousands of dollars to fraudsters, who are advertising in the local media that they are selling properties, leasing houses and providing wedding venues.

Police said such cases are rampant in Harare and have urged members of the public to be wary of these criminals. In a statement, national police spokesperson Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi urged the public to verify with property owners before parting with their money to fraudsters.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police would like to inform the general public that cases of fraud are rampant in Harare. Fraudsters are advertising through various platforms pretending to sell properties, leasing houses or providing wedding venues among others tricks,” he said.

He said in one of the incidents, on June 22, an unsuspecting woman approached some agents looking for a house to rent. The agents requested a payment of $2 and they gave her locations and addresses of purported vacant houses.

“The complainant identified a house in Hillside, Harare and communicated with the contact person through WhatsApp. The contact person asked the complainant to go and view the house in her absent.

“The complainant viewed the house which had no curtains and locked from outside and was satisfied. The following day she was asked to pay a deposit of $100 through a mobile payment platform,” Chief Supt Nyathi said.

He said the agent later demanded cash and was paid a total of $400 in batches through EcoCash number 0776 744 991 registered under the name Jane Rukucha.

On July 1, the woman went to occupy the house but found out that another tenant had already occupied the house. “She learnt that she was the fourth person to come intending to occupy the house in a space of two days. The matter was reported at ZRP Rhodesville and is currently under investigations.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police would like to warn the general public to verify with property owners before partying with their money to fraudsters.

“They should insist to meet the owners of agent instead of simply communicating over the phone,” Chief Supt Nyathi said.

He said they were appealing to anyone with information which might lead to the arrest of the culprits to contact any nearest police station of contacting the national complaints desk on (04) 703631.