Body unclaimed for four months

Crime Reporter

A body of an unknown woman, believed to be aged 40, has gone for four months in the mortuary at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals. Police have also failed to identify the woman. The body was found on January 24 at Sadza Growth Point and police suspect that she was killed by unknown assailants. Chief police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba urged the public to help in identifying the body.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police would like to appeal to members of the general public who maybe missing their female relative to proceed to Parirenyatwa Hospital mortuary and assist in identifying the body of a woman who was killed in a suspected murder case.”

Snr Asst Comm Charamba said on January 24, police received a report that an unknown female adult had allegedly been killed at the growth point.