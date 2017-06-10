Blood donor campaign intensifies

Lionel Depute and Tatenda Charamba

National Blood Services Zimbabwe (NBSZ) yesterday held a march in Harare in a bid to raise awareness on the importance of donating blood, in the wake of the tragic bus accident that claimed 43 lives along the Harare-Chirundu Highway on Wednesday evening. The march is a continuation of the World Blood Donor Day campaign launched a fortnight ago.

Blood donors, the police and the prisons band marched from NBSZ head office to the central business district of Harare, about three kilometres away.

In an interview with The Herald, NBSZ spokesperson Miss Esther Massundah said there was need to engage the public on the importance of donating blood, which is used in times of emergency, especially road traffic accidents.

“The objective of the march is to raise awareness and was relevant, especially after the deadly accident that happened on Wednesday,” she said.

“The accident killed more than 40 people, leaving a lot more people hospitalised and in need of blood.”

NetOne public relations manager Mr John Nyashanu said the firm, as the major sponsor of NBSZ’s activities, would increase its support financially.

“We really look forward to escalating our sponsorship for these activities, funds permitting of course,” he said.

Mr Nyashanu said NetOne remained committed to supporting NBSZ because its services were critical.

NetOne has religiously supported NBSZ for the past 11 years.

World Blood Donor Day is commemorated internationally on June 14 every year.

In Zimbabwe, commemorations will be held nationwide at all NBSZ offices.

According to NBSZ statistics, 70 percent of blood collections come from schoolchildren.

Meanwhile, Government has emphasised the need to create a donor base of committed blood donors to avert shortages in times of need.

This was said by director of Curative Services in the Ministry of Health and Child Care Dr Sydney Makarau during the launch of the Zimbabwe World Blood Donor Day campaign in Harare recently.

“Stocks need to be replenished and with the blood shortages that sometimes occur, it is important to create a donor base of committed blood donors in both the youth and the adult pool,” said Dr Makarau.

He said Government was happy that the country managed to ensure a reliable and safe blood supply.

“Ministry of Health and Child Care is proud of the continuous and consistent efforts made by NBSZ in running an efficient blood service programme that is emulated regionally and internally,” said Dr Makarau.

The campaign is running under the theme: “What can I do? Give Blood. Give now. Give often.”