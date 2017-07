BIRDS OF A FEATHER . . . Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister Saviour Kasukuwere; Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Minister Prof Jonathan Moyo and Youth Development, Indigenisation and Empowerment Minister Patrick Zhuwao pose for the camera after breakfast with lawyer Alex Magaisa, former legal advisor to Mr Morgan Tsvangirai, at Plot Cafe in Borrowdale, Harare, yesterday.