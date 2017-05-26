Billion-dollar projects game changer for Zim

Elita Chikwati and Runyararo Muzavazi—

The recently commissioned $300 million Tokwe Mukosi Dam is likely to see massive farming business round the clock in Masvingo, while the $984 million Beitbridge-Harare Highway dualisation is set to create vast business and employment opportunities for firms and villagers, economic experts and politicians have said.

President Mugabe on Thursday last week commissioned the Tokwe Mukosi Dam with capacity to hold two billion cubic metres of water and launched the dualisation of the Beitbridge-Harare Highway, two mega national projects that have potential to boost national economic prospects.

Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs Shuvai Mahofa said with the coming on board of Tokwe-Mukosi Dam, there would be farming all year round in some parts of the province using irrigation.

“Tokwe Mukosi Dam will enable farmers in the area to produce food throughout the year and increase their household food security and income,” she said. “The dualisation of the Beitbridge–Harare Highway will ease traffic movement and reduce road accidents.”

Chivi Rural District Council chairman Dr Killer Zivhu hailed the dualisation of the Beitbridge-Harare Highway saying it would create employment for many youths, women and suppliers.

“The road construction project would also bring business for vendors along the highway, while Tokwe Mukosi Dam will change the agricultural environment and boost productivity in Chivi,” he said.

“There will be a lot of fishing and massive irrigation since the Masvingo and Chivi areas are dry. Investment in irrigation will boost productivity and Chivi may become the breadbasket of Zimbabwe.

“With the massive irrigation coming in with the commissioning of the dam, there will be an increase in sugarcane production in the Lowveld.”

Professor Sheunesu Mpepereki of the University of Zimbabwe said the widening of the Beitbridge-Harare Highway would see a decline in road carnage and increase the flow of goods in and out of the country.

“Dualisation will multiply the volumes of goods that come in and go out, which will lead to the escalation in the value of the gross domestic product,” said Prof Mpepereki.

Prof Mpepereki said there would be an increase in revenue generation, with the tourism sector benefiting from the dualisation as the destination would become attractive.

Prof Mpepereki said the commissioning of Tokwe Mukosi Dam would raise standards of living of the farmers in the area.

“I urge Government to do proper planning for the projects because they are huge investments into the country’s economy and agricultural sectors,” he said.

Economic analyst Mr Chris Mugaga said the projects would elevate the economy of Zimbabwe, considering their location.

“The location of the dam and the time it has been commissioned is a very opportune moment for Zimbabwe as we have the command agriculture programme,” he said.

“Dualisation is going to make life easier, considering the absence of railways, as there will be reduction of the average prices of commodities and services.”

Zimbabwe Farmers Union economist Mr Prince Kuipa said Tokwe-Mukosi Dam was going to ensure food security, promote the tourism sector and create employment.

He said besides irrigation, there were other benefits to be derived from Tokwe Mukosi Dam.

Mr Kuipa urged responsible authorities to maintain the mega dam to reduce siltation.

Zimbabwe Commercial Farmers Union president Mr Wonder Chabikwa said Tokwe-Mukosi Dam would boost irrigation activities.