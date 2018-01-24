Bigwigs get 5 weeks to declare assets…Move targets ministers, perm secs, heads of parastatals, CEOs

January 24, 2018 Headlines, Top Stories
Dr Misheck Sibanda

Takunda Maodza News Editor
GOVERNMENT yesterday directed ministers, their deputies, permanent secretaries, senior principal directors, board chairpersons and board members of State enterprises and parastatals, and chief executive officers of State enterprises to declare their assets by not later than February 28.

This is in line with the fundamental tenets of good corporate governance. Also expected to declare their assets are chairpersons and members of Constitutional commissions (both executive and independent) and chief executive officers of local authorities. The mentioned officials are expected to submit a written declaration of their assets by the said date.

Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda said in a statement yesterday that the declaration of assets documents should contain the following information — details of all immovable property owned by the public servant or those in which he or she has an interest and any item of movable property exceeding US$100 000 in value owned or leased by the individual concerned or in which he or she has any other interest.

The officials should also reveal any business in which they have an interest and or in which they play a part in running. The nature of the interest in the property or business concerned must be clearly stated, said Dr Sibanda.

“The Declaration of Assets documents should be submitted under sealed envelope to the undersigned by no later than 28th February, 2018,” he said.

“Heads of ministries are hereby directed to coordinate the collection, and submission of all declarations in respect of designated grades within their ministries, as well as in public entities and Constitutional bodies under their purview.

“The President expects the full and urgent cooperation of all affected office bearers in responding to this directive. It will be recalled that in his inaugural address on 24th November 2017, His Excellency the President made an undertaking to create a responsible, transparent and accountable public service workforce that is sworn to high moral standards and deserved rewards.

“Over the ensuing period, the President has consistently called for strict adherence to the fundamental tenets of good corporate governance.” In his inauguration speech at the National Sports Stadium in Harare, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said: “As we focus on recovering our economy, we must shed misbehaviours and acts of indiscipline which have characterised the past.

“Acts of corruption must stop forthwith. Where they occur, swift justice must be served to show each and all that crime and other acts of economic sabotage can only guarantee ruin to perpetrators.

“We have to aspire to be a clean nation, one sworn to high moral standards and deserved rewards. On these ideals, my administration declares full commitment, warning that grief awaits those who depart from the path of virtue and clean business.” A number of former ministers have since been arrested and appeared in court to answer to corruption charges.
  • Moe_Scyslack2

    All these ideas and effort ED is trying to implement are fine and dandy but utterly useless when not effected. Follow up in 6 months and see if any of those arrested by ZACC have been jailed, or any penny returned to the coffers from the amnesty, or if Mpofu has declared any of his assets. Instead they are busy transferring assets munazita ehama. Just watch.

    • Vhizu

      You heard Chinamasa’s speech when he was justifying the opulance of Mpofu. It’s a futile exercise.

      • JAMES GUNIKE

        And had the audacity to so-called rubbish allegations of theft of $15billion worth of diamonds and we are told some official now “authoritatively” says the former President confirmed he used the figure metaphorically as if the ex-President is no longer alive to speak for himself.

  • Vhizu

    This is an old song sung several times by Bob the piper. Even those who are singing it now should be ashamed of themselves because they are as old as the song in those positions they are holding. They know the effects of song, like what Shakespear once said of beer, it initiates the desire but takes away the performance. We can note that the desire is there but the performance is another issue.

  • Rudeologist

    That was long overdue. On this one, I fully support ED.
    But I doubt it will stop the vultures from corrupt activities.

  • Chamunorwa

    This is a very good policy. The declaration should be public and comprehensive. The sources of the capital used to acquire the assets should be revealed. Most importantly, assets owned via companies, trusts, special purpose vehicles and other instruments ought to be declared. Good corporate governance also requires declarations of the assets held by an official’s close connections including siblings, spouse and children. Foreign assets must also be declared.

  • yowe

    I am a skeptic.Hapana chinobuda apa.What if Supa discloses that he and Zhuwao are the major shareholders in Telecel , that his media company has various shady tenders with Government and that he is a major shareholder in Rainbow Airline. What will they do after that?? Will they investigate him and if they can prove that his wealth was gotten illegaly ( which it was) will they arrest him?? I wont even talk about Obert Mpofu YOWE!!!!!

    • Reason

      It’s true.This smacks of just useless banter.5weeks to declare assets.even Gates can do so in 2 days.

      • yowe

        Hahahaha thats true hadnt even looked at it in terms of the generous tine frame being given kkkkk YOWE!!!

  • Chokwadi Chinorwadza Ufunge

    We damn know elections are there in 6 months time. So far Mr. President you re’ just making noise (Talk, talk, talk, talk,planing, planning, talk, talk, ZERO ACTION. Start with yourself if you want us (Zimbabweans, International community, etc) to raise eyebrows.

  • James Dada

    A great idea as long as there is a follow through. Whilst this is a very welcome move I strongly urge the government to do like wise in parastatals and private sector.. Corruption is rampant in the whole country so no stone should be left unturned. Eg buyers in private sector have become super rich through corruption This is a very bad culture for our country.Urgent action is needed please.Thank you.

  • Chokwadi Chinorwadza Ufunge

    We know elections are around the corner (5 months), you’re playing politics Mr President. Talk, talk, talk,talk,talk,talk, talk, talk, talk,ZERO ACTION. If you wanna us (Zimbabweans, International community, etc) to take you seriously, start with yourself Mr President. Hire an INDEPENDENT “FORENSIC” AUDITOR (Deloitte, Ernst & Young, etc) to follow the money. We aren’t stupid. Even myself l can always put the name of my “Distant” relative on my dirty properties.

    • Milton Moyo

      l agree with you.

  • Pastor Farie

    Dream on Zimbabwe, Dream on. Herald go deeper and ask each and every Big Wigs kuti what do u have? What are your assets. Besides this hapana hapana.

  • eliah

    You should consider making it an annual exercise as investments is a continuous process

  • babatafi

    For the policy to work gvt should consider the following – for one to be in those positions we do not need a poor broke comrade, a minimum must be set, (eg $1.5 million in bank account-within Zimbabwe; and 2 immovable properties worth min $250 000) then you get appointed to any of the positions. IF YOU ARE BROKE SORRY CDE YOU CANNOT BE A CHEF.

    • Ray Mbada

      Is it about one being able and interested in serving the nation or one being a rich bastard? My understanding is that the rich are not kind to the poor and the rich are always looking for more. So, to me, this is more of a capitalistic approach based on the need to create more imbalances than we have.

  • Bhoramuminzwa

    The land issue is critical to this programme. None of Zanu PF bigwigs has clean hands. While they harrass venders on the streets who are living like sadines in match boxes, they have farms and farms, and farms when the majority of rural folks have no arable land to do meaningful peasant farming.Munangagwa should show by example. We know of his ill-gotten gains. The clock is ticking and none of them has come forward. Business usual.

    • Milton Moyo

      thats right 100% correct.

  • sky

    Ko nhai new govt why did you let Grace Mugabe move her cars bought by ill gotten gains imi makati all who stole must return the loot in 3 months. Vanhu veku border had stopped the cars from crossing until phone calls were made.

    • Milton Moyo

      these are the very people my friend, no change at all.

  • musayigwa

    Useless. Assets can be in anyone’s name. Bogus companies used to loot from parastatals never have the names of the bigwigs anywhere in their papers.

    Rather focus on systems. We are good at ignoring when governance systems are being flouted but good at audits and forensics bhlabhla when the horse has already bolted eg Gudyanga one man board at diamond companies, murky diamond sales during Biti era when Mpofu was Mines minister.

    Why not start with a very basic but widely ignored governance fundamental ie accounts to be done and audited for a start.

  • Ray Mbada

    I can read some guys here want E D to be investigated first and that is suspicious. It’s one of the statements I heard in 1979 when one said. “if we are to be disarmed as a way of effecting and respecting a ceasefire agreement, let’s begin with the monitoring forces”. Such statements are known to come from people who are non-compliant and in a way, they will be advocating for the present situation to prevail.

    Manje makanonoka chakatotsva kana maipembera muchifunga kuti looting will continue then sorry zvenyu asikana.

  • musadaro

    only if zacc is allowed to carry out its mandate independently then we can realize some changes in the levels of corruption country wide . but as long as the likes of chinamasa are allowed some space in zacc then we are going back to united states of “MUGABE” (Zimbabwe). Mr. president do we still have scared cows? I CAN STILL FEEL THE PRESENTS OF THE G40 CABAL AREN”T YOU?

  • Milton Moyo

    it is already due my friend. we are travelling in the same old car. do not expect much.

  • Milton Moyo

    spot on!!! its important so that his subordinates won’t query, because they will be knowing that they are in the same fate together.

  • Milton Moyo

    if he first declares his asserts.

  • Milton Moyo

    my friend,if wishes were horses beggars would ride. nothing will come out considering that all of them are in these dirty dealings.

  • zimbotry

    Any hope of Leadership by Example Mr President?????

  • JAMES GUNIKE

    A 1000 miles when we already have had 37 000 miles?

  • JAMES GUNIKE

    Five(5) weeks for what? You mean for the big wigs to declare their possessions or to cover their tracks. You mean hozhwa pese painenge iri haizive here kuti property yayo ndoyese yayakabereka kumusana?

  • succuba

    Why 5 weeks? this give thieves time to dispose of their wealth to family members that aren’t under scrutiny.

    Or was that the idea?