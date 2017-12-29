Biggest shutdown to illuminate Kadoma

Arts Reporter

In the absence of big shows that usually punctuate nightlife on New Year’s Eve in Harare, Kadoma has stolen the limelight. After the Davido show that is set for tonight, Harare will not have a big show to usher people into 2018 as top performers have opted for shows outside the capital. Besides the big an annual Victoria Falls Carnival, Kadoma will be a good destination for merrymakers as Jah Prayzah and Winky D share the stage at Odyssey on Sunday.

It seems Kadoma is becoming a new entertainment hub courtesy of 2Kings Entertainment’s initiatives. Last time Odyssey hosted Mafikizolo from South Africa and it was a full-house. Jah Prayzah said the last show of the year will come on a different note this year since the organisers have chosen Kadoma for the big show.

“We had a good show when we shared the stage with Mafikizolo in Kadoma and this time we will have a good time with Winky D. People should travel to Kadoma and have a way of bidding 2017 in a different way. In the past years our end of year shows were mainly in Harare, but this time we will do it in a different way,” said Jah Prayzah.

Organisers of the show said the event would be spiced by fireworks to mark the New Year.

“We will have fireworks to signal the coming of the New Year. We can proudly say it will be the biggest event on the night and people will get into 2018 in style,” noted the organisers.

Winky D and Jah Prayzah have an advantage of appealing to fans even beyond their genres. They are rated as the best performers in their generation of musicians and they have already challenged established stars through their fascinating acts that draw huge crowds. Below are other gigs that will take place this weekend:

City Sports Centre

A massive Zimdancehall shutdown party has been set for City Sports Centre on the New Year’s Eve.

Dubbed “Soul Jah Love’s Ghetto story” the event will see Kinna, Guspy, Shinsoman, Silent Killer, Hwindi President, Lady Squanda and Blot among others performing. Event organiser Jackie Dzambatsa said they were looking forward to a big show as curtains come down for 2017.

“We are getting into a new year and we are looking forward to a great show as we pave way for a new season,” he said.

He said all the musicians were ready for the big dancehall night.

Victoria Falls

Away from the usual Victoria Falls Carnival, dancehall chanters invade the tourist town. Tomorrow HKD Boss Freeman performs at New Victoria Falls Club for a show dubbed “Shutdown Gala”.

Fans in the town are spoiled for a choice as Express Entertainment has brought two heavy gigs. On New Year’s Eve Tocky Vybes, Seh Calaz and Boom Betto will be performing at the same Club. Express Entertainment boss Paul Shambare said they wanted to close 2017 in style.

“In Victoria Falls we want to shut down the year in style and people should expect fireworks on the two shows. Also Express Entertainment will be working with different musicians across the country,” he said.

Marondera

Two musicians Andy Muridzo and Carlos Green perform at Legends Sports Dinner. Organiser of the event Danniel Masaiti said it was good to host such musicians for the good of the patrons.

“We have been hosting all the musicians here and we found it fit to host these two groups at the venue,” he said.

Mutare

Alick Macheso will on the New Year ’s Eve perform at The Platinum (formerly Pick and Save). Mutare has become one of Macheso’s favourite hunting grounds as he always stage packed shows.

According to his publicist Tich Makahamadze they will be sampling songs from their coming album to be released early next year.

“We have no specific dates but we are going to release the new album next year. Some of the songs will be played at these shut down shows,” he said.

Chipinge

Donzai Night Club hosts musician Peter Moyo on the New Year’s Eve. The musician performs at the event following the success of his album “Mopao Mokonzi”.

Bindura

Dendera musician Suluman Chimbetu and Progress Chipfumo perform at Tendai Hall.

Sulu’s publicist Joe Nyamungoma said they have a number of shows planned as they get ready for the new year.