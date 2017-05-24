Benhura opens group exhibition at UZ

Tafadzwa Zimoyo Senior Arts Reporter

“In my own world I’m called semi-skilled but today I’m opening an exhibition by learned people,” said world renowned sculptor Dominic Benhura.

The award winner sculptor made the statement when he officially opened a group exhibition on Monday for Master of Education in Teacher Education students at the University of Zimbabwe. The exhibition was held under the theme, ‘Life As We Know It’ and had works of students Rita Matika, Grace Chaka, Thursbe Janda, Adwin Chasauka, Takura Makwangudze, Joseph Muzamani, David Tapera, Author Matema, Arnold Chiringa and Melvin Gwishiri.

Each student focused on a particular sub theme which ranged from rituals, child marriage, spiritual world and women’s resilience among others. In an interview, the 48-year-old sculptor said the new curriculum in schools would preserve local culture. “I believe that through the knowledge of our own people art will go a long way to preserve our culture as it will now be taught by teachers who are trained locally.

“A number of teachers studied abroad and they tried to impose Western art on our children but now our culture and art will be taught and appreciated locally,” he said. Benhura described art as a language that people need to understand first before they can appreciate it. “It is with pride that today we are gathered here for this exhibition of Master of Education in Teacher Education (Art and Design).

It gives hope to all teachers that, with the new curriculum, there is change. I challenge you to go out and be ready to explain, inspire, encourage, foster and push the ideology that is not only academic but practical and gainful,” he said.

He said it was difficult to teach the young generation to appreciate art forms as it was met with negativity from peers and parents who may not see the importance of the subject.

Benhura who is passionate about art started his career at the tender age of 12 as a self-taught artist but his works are found in top galleries across the world.