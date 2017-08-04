Beast made for tough terrains

Tinashe Makichi Motoring

The new Nissan Patrol, which is already mesmerising the local market, has a proud heritage because it exudes power, determination and strength. Its legacy of reliability and superior 4×4 capability remains true today and that is why it can traverse terrains which other vehicles in its range cannot. It’s imposing looks and bold styling makes a big impression outside, while high standards of refinement are found inside. Unstoppable power and torque allows you to get in and out of tough terrain with ease. It also enable drivers to push boundaries and shift the limits for off-road adventure.

It can navigate a 39 degree gradient, wade through 700mm of water thanks to its all steel body which sits on a strong ladder frame chassis, highly articulated suspension and flexible four-wheel drive system.

The vehicle delivers high performance on both the petrol and turbo diesel models. The proven durability of Nissan engine technology in the 4,8 litre petrol engine has been refined and perfected to take top honours in the most gruelling international off-road motorsport events.

The best of both manual and automatic transmission are available in the GRX model with an automatic transmission with manual switch mode allowing you to take full advantage of fuel efficient high speed highway cruising in the automatic mode and complete control with the technical off road environments where specific gear selection is critical.

Matched to a five speed manual transmission, the 3,0 litre direct injection turbo diesel model with inter-cooler offers unstoppable power and torque to get you in and out of tough spots along with the benefits of diesel fuel economy that feels refined and relaxed even when you’re engaged in serious towing.

When you turn into the beaten track you can simply shift directly from 2WD to 4WD on the move.

The free-running hubs engage automatically when 4WD is selected for extra traction. You can also lock the rear differential to distribute torque evenly between the rear wheels for maximum grip in axle-twisting situations.

Its superior handling is enhanced with all-round, multi-link suspension, which provides reassuring high-speed stability with a calm and supple ride on-road.

Heavy duty coil springs smooth out the bumps and boulders for excellent durability and ride comfort.

With telescopic front and rear shock absorbers and stabiliser bars for improved cornering, and you get the confidence that comes with authentic off-road power and performance.

The Anti-lock Braking System detects what sort of surface the Nissan Patrol is on, and automatically adjusts itself to best handle the situation should you have to brake suddenly.

What’s more, the actual construction of the Nissan Patrol is geared towards safety and ride comfort – whatever the ride.

With a low centre of gravity, solid axles, a proven wheelbase, responsive steering and a surprisingly tight turning circle, driving the Nissan Patrol is a comfortable experience, whatever the terrain. A two-tone finish complements the curvy dashboard, with a 4 dial instrument panel that’s easy to read at a glance.

The seats have been redesigned to provide greater comfort and support. Revel in the indulgence of leather trim, brushed aluminium dial surrounds and a classic wood grain effect. All passenger-facing surfaces incorporate soft feel material, which enhances the cabin. Add an air-con, in-dash Radio/CD, cruise control and a sunroof, and you get an interior that’ll take you through the harshest terrain in style.

Space and seating were designed with comfort and adaptability firmly in mind.